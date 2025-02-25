WB Games Shutting Down Several Studios, Including MultiVersus Developer

It’s been a tough road for the gaming division of Warner Bros. lately, and major changes are in store. As first reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego are all shutting down. Monolith’s Wonder Woman game will be one casualty of the closure, as the game has been deemed cancelled. At this time, it’s unclear if there will be more closures to come. In a statement provided to Kotaku, Warner Bros. formally announced the closures, while offering some reasoning behind the decision.

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them,” the statement reads.

The closure of Player First Games comes less than a month after the announcement that MultiVersus support will be ending in May. Perhaps the most shocking thing about the closure is that Warner Bros. only announced its acquisition of Player First Games in July 2024, about 7 months ago. The studio wasn’t even owned by Warner Bros. for a full year before the company decided to pull the plug. This is all very unfortunate for those who supported MultiVersus, and hoped that the series would grow into a bigger franchise that could compete with Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series.

Warner Bros. has clearly been struggling with a clear vision for its gaming department. While the company saw huge success with Hogwarts Legacy in 2023, it had two high-profile failures in 2024. In addition to MultiVersus, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was both a critical and commercial disaster for the company. At this time, nothing has been announced about that game’s developer, Rocksteady Studios. It appears that the development team has been spared from this round of closures, and might be working on a new video game starring Batman. Hopefully the team will get the chance to create something on par with Rocksteady’s beloved Arkham games.

At this time, the future of WB Games is very much in question. The publisher now has very few games that have been formally announced. Outside of Rocksteady’s Batman, a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is in some form of development, though nothing has been shown. There are also a lot of questions surrounding NetherRealm Studios, and what the team might be working on next. The final announced fighter for Mortal Kombat 1 will be released next month, but it remains to be seen whether there will be more to come, or if the developer will pivot to a new game instead.

