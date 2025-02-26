Wonder Woman Game Was a “Dream Come True” Says Longtime DC Comics Writer Gail Simone

This week, Warner Bros. announced the closure of Monolith Studios, and the cancellation of the team’s Wonder Woman video game. A number of DC fans have expressed disappointment over the news, including longtime DC Comics writer Gail Simone. In a thread on X/Twitter, Simone talked about her time as a consultant on the game, and offered some new information that’s sure to break some hearts. Simone called her time on Wonder Woman “a dream come true,” and offered a lot of praise for the development team. While Simone did not go deep into detail, it seems there was a lot of effort made to do the character justice.

“The game was gorgeous and expansive. It was beautiful to look at. I am not going to give details for a number of reasons, but every effort was made to make this not just a great game, but a great WONDER WOMAN game. A showpiece epic,” said Simone. “And all of that was because of the team. Everyone who worked on it brought their a-game. Programmers, artists, designers, everyone. I don’t know that I have ever worked with a team that cared more about making sure the end product was perfect.”

multiversus developer player first games was also shut down alongside monolith

Simone’s comments paint a much different picture than most fans have imagined when it comes to Wonder Woman. WB Games and Monolith announced Wonder Woman at The Game Awards in 2021. After more than 3 years in development, nothing had been shown, leading fans to assume the game was in bad shape. However, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said in December that the game was “literally nothing” when it was revealed; development was basically just starting out. Now it sounds like things were progressing pretty naturally for a big AAA game, but it was still a few years away from release.

Simone went on to say that “everyone I worked with from Monolith and WB both was enthusiastic and supportive” and that they all “wanted to make the best game ever.” For whatever reason, things didn’t pan out. It’s still a tough pill to swallow for Wonder Woman fans, who would have loved the opportunity to play a game that truly did the character justice. While Wonder Woman has been playable in ensemble games like Justice League: Cosmic Chaos and MultiVersus, this would have given fans a chance to experience a game that focused solely on the character.

Wonder Woman would have used Monolith’s patented Nemesis system. Simone did not address how that would have played out in the game, so we’re left to wonder how it would have been implemented. While Monolith no longer exists, it seems that the patent for the system is still owned by WB Games; according to a report from Eurogamer, the patent will continue through August 11, 2036. Hopefully we’ll still see that system used by WB Games in some way, such as the rumored Batman game from Rocksteady.

