LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog: 5 New Sets Launching In August 2023

LEGO and Sega have five new Sonic the Hedgehog sets on tap for August 2023, all of which will be available to purchase starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight, July 31st / August 1st. Details about each of these sets can be found below with pre-order links. Note that a big LEGO Super Mario wave is also set to drop at that time along with dozens of other sets. You can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section at LEGO.com. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.

76993 Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot ($59.99) – See at LEGO.com: This set allows fans to pit Sonic vs Dr. Eggman's iconc Death Egg Robot in a 615-piece build. The mech features a removable capsule filled with adorable animals that the evil Dr. Eggman is using to power up the suit. To defeat his archenemy and rescue the animals, Sonic will need to use his Speed Sphere to smash through the robot's defenses. The set will come with 6 characters (including Dr. Eggman's minion Cubot), Sonic's speed sphere and launcher, and loads of accessories.

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge -- $34.99, 292 Pieces - See at LEGO.com: "The playset features a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course as he defeats the Moto bug Badnik and sets Sonic's Flicky pal free. Kids will love the challenge as they use the speed sphere launcher to help Sonic collect the Rings, pass through the gateway and go up the ramp to reach the Chaos Emerald."

Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane -- $39.99, 376 Pieces - See at LEGO.com: "Inspired by their favorite Sonic adventures and characters, kids can reimagine exciting quests as they build the course. They can have fun using the Tornado plane to collect the Rings and take out the flying Badnik Buzz Bomber to release the captured Clucky."

Amy's Animal Rescue Island -- $49.99, 388 Pieces – See at LEGO.com: "Creative play is easy as kids explore the island scene and help Amy and Tails care for their animal friends. There's lots to enjoy as the characters slide into the pool, build sandcastles or enjoy the carousel."

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge -- $99.99, 802 Pieces - See at LEGO.com: "The toy set comes with a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course on his quest to save the animals from Dr. Eggman and the Badniks. Kids aged 8+ can enjoy the challenge as Sonic flies through the loop-de-loop and ring before knocking over Dr. Eggman's mech to release the animals trapped inside. Then they can help Amy, as she uses her water scooter and sets traps to defeat the Badniks Chopper and Newtron."

In addition to the set, a new LEGO Sonic-themed expansion pack for the upcoming video game Sonic Superstars was also announced. It will incldue LEGO Sonic and Eggman skins with the latter being available exclusively to fans that pre-order the game for the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

"After the Sonic Superstars reveal, we wanted to share more details around the game and the upcoming LEGO themed integration on Sonic Cental, "said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Business and Brand Officer at SEGA of America. "Through our continued partnership with the LEGO Group, Sonic fans will be able to experience Sonic Superstars in brick form and also recreate favorite scenes with the recently announced Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot."

"New thrills. Classic feels. Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming," reads an official pitch of the game from Sega. "Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

An official release date for the game has yet to be revealed, but you can keep tabs on Sonic Superstars news right here.