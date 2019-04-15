New ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Game Confirmed

To date, the LEGO Star Wars series has seen five releases: LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game (2005), LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (2006), LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (2007), LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (2011), and LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016). That said, it looks like we’re about to get a seventh entry in the franchise, though what exactly it will be, isn’t clear.

Speaking during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago this weekend, Star Wars’ Sound Editor Matthew Wood accidentally let slip that there’s a new LEGO Star Wars game in the pipeline. Unfortunately, that’s all Wood let slip, but it was enough to get fans of the series excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans have a lot of theories and hopes on what the project could be, but the most common hopeful prediction at the moment seems to be that the game will be Episode I through XI. Whatever the case, with a new Star Wars movie and game releasing this year, it wouldn’t be very surprising if developer Traveller’s Tales and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hop on the synergized bandwagon with their own announcement soon.

Anyway, as we wait for more information, be sure to check out our review of the latest LEGO game adventure: LEGO The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch.

“I can see where some people would be worn out on LEGO games, thinking that fatigue is setting in and TT Games is just following the same formula with each new theme,” reads a snippet from the review. But for fans of The Incredibles, this is pretty much the only game you’ve got going for you. And fortunately, it’s handled nicely in Lego form.

“Though it has some off moments with pacing, camera and slight gameplay issues, LEGO The Incredibles still has enough to make it worth a recommendation. Plus those bonuses are going to be quite cool for you diehard fans.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode! sd