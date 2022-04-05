LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Unlock Codes Revealed

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players can unlock several characters and vehicles for free at launch. A number of characters can be unlocked for free by entering in an assortment of codes in the Extras tab of the Holoprojector menu. Once unlocked, these characters and vehicles can be used during any Free Play session, either in one of the Episodes tabs or through the Free Play Galaxy mode. We’ll note that several of these characters might come in handy if you’re looking to immediately solve puzzles in the many open world hubs throughout the game. Dengar is a bounty hunter and comes equipped with a rifle that can destroy golden bricks, while Tarkin is a Villain who can throw grenades to blow up silver blocks.

The free character and vehicle codes are as follows:

Dengar: OKV7TLR

Grand Moff Tarkin: 3FCPPVX

Holdo: XV4WND9

Palpatine: SIDIOUS

Nute Gunray: WBFE4GO

Poggle The Lesser: Z55T8CQ

Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF

Razor Crest: ARVALA7

Transport ship: SHUTTLE

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the first LEGO Star Wars game in over 5 years and features LEGO adaptations of all nine Skywalker Saga movies. Many of the LEGO Star Wars mechanics and levels have been rebuilt from the ground up, and the game includes numerous open world areas filled with puzzles to solve, collectibles to grab, and characters to unlock.

ComicBook.com’s review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga called it fun but fundamentally flawed, noting that the game tried to do everything but failed to excel in any one area. “In its quest to be the “definitive” LEGO Star Wars game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga tries to do too much and suffers as a result,” the review said. “The puzzles are OK, the vehicles are OK, the missions are OK, and the story set pieces are good but not great. Honestly, if not for the fact that the game still has that crucial LEGO Star Wars charm and humor, a lot of players would probably be very frustrated with the game experience.”

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.