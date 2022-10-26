LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals New DLC Character Trailer

Last month, TT Games revealed several new character packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game adapts characters and material from the nine main films comprising the Skywalker Saga (hence the name), but these packs are focused on characters and designs that have appeared outside those films. The developer has now released an all-new trailer for the game's Galactic Edition, which is set to drop on November 1st. The Galactic Edition will include 13 character packs in total, including the ones showcased in the new trailer. Players can expect to see favorites like Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, and Thrawn.

The new trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

More Jedi! More Sith! More time at the beach?! Get ready for new character packs! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/g7n6jiP5V7 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) October 26, 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already offers a significant number of playable characters, but these DLC packs will give players a lot more to choose from. One of the Star Wars franchise's greatest strengths has always been its sheer number of characters, and every fan has at least one or two obscure favorites. It would be impossible for TT Games to incorporate every single one of them, but the developer has done an impressive job thus far!

While the new characters are a nice addition for LEGO Star Wars fans, many are disappointed that the developer hasn't announced new missions or chapters based on The Mandalorian, Rogue One, or Obi-Wan Kenobi. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been a major commercial success since it launched, and it seems like a safe bet that a lot of players would pay to have more areas to explore. It's possible TT Games might be saving that content for a sequel, or that additional DLC could be announced at a further date. Until then, fans will just have to keep hoping for more content!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you picked up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet? Would you like to see additional DLC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!