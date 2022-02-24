LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Goes Gold

Star Wars fans have been patiently awaiting the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for quite some time, but an end is nearly in sight! Today, the game’s official Twitter account revealed that The Skywalker Saga has now “gone gold,” which essentially means that it’s ready to begin shipping. The game won’t actually arrive for more than a month, but this should assure fans that this release date is a final one, and there won’t be any more delays.

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#LEGOStarWarsGame has gone gold – cue the Throne Room Theme! Huge congratulations to the team for the galactic work they've put into the game.



Fun fact: When a game is gold it means it's ready to ship! pic.twitter.com/SdUUWLaJvZ — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) February 23, 2022

First announced at E3 2019, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been pushed back multiple times. As such, today’s announcement should come as welcome news for those excited to experience the game. The Skywalker Saga is an ambitious offering, covering all nine main entries in the Star Wars series, including the original trilogy, as well as the prequel, and sequel trilogies. In total, the game will offer more than 300 playable characters, including fan favorites like Luke, Han, and Leia, as well as obscure faces like Yaddle. The game will also feature 45 levels in total, with five covering each of the films. Players will also have the option of starting from any of the trilogies, as opposed to starting with the prequels.

Now that the game has gone gold, it will be interesting to see if LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can live up to the hype! The prospect of playing through all of these adventures in one format is sure to be an exciting one for players of all ages, and the LEGO Star Wars games have built a passionate audience over the years. Hopefully, TT Games will manage to stick the landing!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Are you happy to see the game has gone gold?