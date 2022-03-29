LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals Incredible Life-Sized Millennium Falcon Kiosk

Over the weekend, attendees at the Brooklyn Nets game against the Charlotte Hornets got to check out an awesome display for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. While the game isn’t set to release until next month, fans got to play it early on an Xbox Series S contained within a life-sized take on the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit! The kiosk was apparently made with more than 200,000 LEGO bricks in total, and the setup also included a sleek custom Xbox Series S console, specially designed after the game. Unfortunately, this version of the console does not seem to be available for sale!

A video showcasing the kiosk can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not something you see every day…



This Xbox Series S and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga set up is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sDPfBOEgoB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 28, 2022

At this time, it’s unclear whether the kiosk will be at the Barclays Center for additional Brooklyn Nets games, or if it was just there for Sunday’s game. It’s an incredible display, and it seems like a very cool way for fans to check out The Skywalker Saga before it gets released. The Nets have two more home games this week, so Star Wars fans planning to attend might want to see if it’s still there.

The LEGO Star Wars games have found a passionate following over the years, and The Skywalker Saga seems to be no exception. The game will cover all three Star Wars trilogies: the originals, prequels, and sequels. Players can choose to enjoy the films in any order, and there will be more than 300 playable characters, as well as multiple planets to explore. The Skywalker Saga looks like the most ambitious offering TT Games has released yet, but it remains to be seen if the developer will stick the landing. Thankfully, Star Wars fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Would you like to play the game in a life-seize version of the Millennium Falcon? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!