LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases New DLC Packs

When LEGO Star Wars minifigs first released back in the late ’90s, they looked quite a bit different than they do today. Developer TT Games is paying homage to those original designs with a DLC set for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Released today, the Classic Characters pack includes minifigs of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and Darth Vader. In addition to that pack, players can also snag a pack based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That pack includes Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbus, and Director Krennic.

Readers can get an idea of what the minifigs from the Classic Characters pack look from the Tweet embedded below.

The Classic Characters pack really shows just how far the LEGO Star Wars take on the brand has come over the last 23 years! The character designs have grown much more faithful, and more detailed. However, there’s still a lot of charm in those old designs, and it’s easy to see why some players might want to snag this set for themselves. It’s a neat little addition to the game, and one that will probably hold a lot of appeal to those that owned the earlier minifigs produced by LEGO.

Of course, the Rogue One set will likely hold a lot of appeal, as well. The film is often touted as one of the very best in the Star Wars saga. Unfortunately, The Skywalker Saga does not contain any story content based on the movie, so fans will have to settle for the character pack, if they want to get their Rogue One fix. The movie featured a very unique cast of characters, and the pack should be worth the price for K-2SO alone!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

