LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Confirms a Few Missing Features

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is releasing this year, and when it does, it will be missing some features, though nothing too big. Once out, the new LEGO Star Wars game will be available on a plethora of platforms, including PS5 and Xbox Series X, the new next-gen machines from PlayStation and Xbox. However, while the game will inevitably run better on these platforms compared to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, these versions won't have all the bells and whistles many expect from games on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For example, it won't support haptic feedback, the best feature of the PS5 DualSense controller, and a feature many consider a game-changer, when utilized well. Of course, for Xbox Series X players using a controller that doesn't support haptic feedback, this isn't a big deal, but for PS5 players, this is a notable omission.

In addition to haptic feedback, the game won't support 3D audio, another feature Sony has been pushing hard with the PS5. That said, for a game like this, 3D audio isn't very important. Further, many still don't have gaming headphones that support 3D audio, so this omission is probably less notable than haptic feedback.

Lastly, it's been confirmed the game won't have ray-tracing. Now, while the game's visuals are far from state-of-the-art, it doesn't mean the game's presentation wouldn't be improved with ray tracing. That said, it's easy to overlook this missing feature because it's a feature supported by so few games.

Thankfully, the missing features end here, and not many will have expected the game to have these features, and even fewer will notice their exclusion. That said, what these missing features suggest is that this is more of a last-gen game running on current-gen consoles than a proper PS5 and Xbox Series X experience.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch and set to release sometime this year. For more coverage on it and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, guides, deals, and more -- click here. In recent and related Star Wars news, a new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 rumor is making the rounds with information about the game's release window and a major cameo.