LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set Announced

LEGO has today officially revealed the new LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set following a teaser video that was released yesterday. As expected, it is, in fact, a giant Question Mark Block from Nintendo’s franchise, but the unexpected part is that it opens up to reveal a bunch of small-size levels that should be instantly recognizable to fans: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Moutain, and Lethal Lava Trouble. The new set is scheduled for initial release on October 1st with a suggested retail price of $169.99.

“We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the LEGO Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64,” said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, as part of the announcement. “It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we’re building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans.”

As noted above, the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set is scheduled to release on October 1st exclusively via LEGO retail stores and LEGO’s official website. It is set to become more widely available next year. The suggested retail price for the new set is $169.99. The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course are currently available to purchase wherever such things are sold for $59.99. The cost for the various expansion sets ranges from $19.99 and up. The Power-up Packs run $9.99, and the Character Packs cost $4.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think about the reveal of the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set? Are you interested in picking one of these up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to check out a bunch of photos of the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set!

