LEGO Princess Peach Seemingly Accidentally Revealed Early

LEGO appears to have accidentally revealed ahead of time that LEGO Princess Peach will be joining the ongoing LEGO Super Mario line of sets. More specifically, a deleted Instagram post from LEGO this morning reportedly revealed that LEGO Princess Peach would be getting her own playable, interactive figure and at least an official LEGO set of her castle beyond that. The accidental reveal appears to have been intended to be timed for tomorrow, March 10th, which is MAR10 Day 2022.

According to Brick Fanatics, the speculation is that the new LEGO Princess Peach’s Castle Set could be the flagship release in the line this summer with other supporting sets that will likely be revealed at a later date to release alongside it. Interactive Princess Peach marks just the third interactive figure, following Mario and Luigi, and it is unclear whether she would receive her own Starter Set like Mario and Luigi previously did. On the other hand, maybe the castle is Peach’s Starter Set.

Whatever the case might be, it is likely that there will not be long to wait. March 10th is tomorrow, and an official LEGO website page seems to indicate that it will be celebrating the event in a big way. Purchases on MAR10 Day over a certain amount will qualify for a Fuzzy & Mushroom Platform Expansion Set and a Super Mushroom Surprise Expansion set as a gift. Additionally, participating stores will be offering LEGO Super Mario play coins to anyone that brings a LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi and waves to the LEGO Super Mario cutout or takes a picture with it.

As noted above, at least one new LEGO Super Mario set including Princess Peach was seemingly accidentally revealed earlier today. The official, in-full announcement is likely scheduled for tomorrow, March 10th. The LEGO Super Mario line of sets is otherwise available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

