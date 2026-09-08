Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date and Gameplay Revealed in New Direct

The release date for Nintendo’s new remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been announced alongside the first look at gameplay from the title. Upon announcing its new iteration of Ocarina of Time earlier this year, Nintendo said very little about the project. Outside of confirming that the game would arrive on Switch 2 in 2026, its first trailer was merely meant to tease the visual upgrades that Nintendo has made to the N64 classic. Now, after months of anticipation, a much more extensive look at the Zelda remake has finally come about.

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Shown off as the centerpiece of Nintendo’s new Zelda 40th anniversary Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was confirmed to be launching on November 5th. Outside of confirming this release date, Nintendo also showed off a multitude of moments from Ocarina of Time across the game’s extensive story. This included highlighting sequences from both young Link and adult Link’s portion of the game, while also revealing new looks at certain bosses and characters that appear throughout. All in all, the visual upgrades that Nintendo has made to Ocarina of Time look hugely impressive, with its gameplay also having been overhauled a bit as well.

You can check out this new footage of the Ocarina of Time remake for yourself right here:

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With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time now dated, Nintendo’s fall and holiday lineup has come much more into view. The biggest games to come from Nintendo for the remainder of the year will be Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, which launches next week, followed by Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and then Ocarina of Time. Of this trio, though, Ocarina of Time is by far the most notable of the bunch and will almost certainly be Nintendo’s highest-selling game of the year.

While this is what Nintendo’s upcoming lineup looks like so far, there could be new additions to this slate within the coming day. Rather than merely holding this Zelda-specific Direct this week, Nintendo will be streaming another general Direct tomorrow on September 9th. It’s not fully known what will be unveiled in this Direct, but it’s essentially guaranteed that there will be some big surprises in tow. Whether or not these new reveals from Nintendo will result in additions to its 2026 lineup remains to be seen, but we’ll bring you all of the news from this Direct here on ComicBook once it transpires.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the game will retail for $69.99 physically, while digital copies on the Nintendo eShop will sell for $59.99. Those looking to go all-out for its release will also be able to purchase a Special Edition Nintendo Switch 2 console that features iconography from the Zelda series to celebrate 40 years.