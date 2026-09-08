Nintendo Officially Reveals New Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Console

The Legend of Zelda hasn’t had as big a presence on the Nintendo Switch 2 since its release. While both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom got upgrades, a new title hasn’t been released just yet. With its first major new entry on Switch 2, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, coming this year, Nintendo finally revealed that it will be celebrating the franchise’s 40th birthday in style. Now, for those who haven’t purchased Nintendo’s latest hardware, the time to do so is more compelling than ever.

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Unfortunately, the design was leaked prior to it’s announcement via Centro Leaks on X. While the pictures, which included the packaging of the console and Pro Controller, weren’t confirmed at the time, it seemed legit. Previously, only the Pro Controller was leaked prior, but Centro’s post indicated it would be more than that. Now, Nintendo has officially revealed what it will look like during today’s The Legend of Zelda Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda Edition Officially Revealed

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In the video, shown above, we finally get a confirmed glimpse of the official Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition. The console sports a gold, green, and black color palette, matched front and center with the iconic Hylian Triforce on the Switch 2 dock. The console’s price has yet to be announced, but it will launch on October 29th, which is one week before the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

It does match what the leaks showed, which does spoil the surprise for many who saw it before. Still, it’s undeniable how great the design looks and fits the theming of the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda.

This isn’t the first time The Legend of Zelda has adorned one of Nintendo’s consoles. In the past, products like the Wii U, 3DS, and even the Nintendo Switch had decals based on the series. In fact, for the Nintendo Switch OLED, it was designed with the latest title in the series, Tears of the Kingdom, and sported a blue and yellow tint, as well as a bright charging station.

As mentioned before, news of the Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda Edition came as part of the Nintendo Direct held today. In the presentation, it was revealed that a slew of new Zelda amiibo, toys, and other products will be launching in the months ahead as a way of celebrating the Nintendo franchise’s latest milestone. In addition, the Ocarina of Time will come to Switch 2 near the end of the year on November 5th.