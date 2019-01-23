‘Life Is Strange 2’ Episode 2 Sees the Triumphant Return of Captain Spirit

Life Is Strange 2 episode two is almost here and fans of the emotionally driven franchise can dive right in to get their hearts broken once more with a sequel that takes the series farther than it’s ever been: Mexico! Even better? The second episode will bring back the triumphant return of Captain Spirit!

DONTNOD tells us, “Episode 2 picks up a few months after the events of the first episode, as Sean and Daniel are on the run from the police following the tragic incident in Seattle and the manifestation of a strange supernatural power. Things are getting tougher as the seasons have changed and the winter cold is setting in.

“The power takes a central position in the story as Daniel is slowly coming to terms with his abilities. The brothers have to practice Daniel’s control over his powers so he can be less of a danger to himself and others, but at the same time, they also have to hide his abilities from a world that won’t understand.”

It will be up to the two siblings to try and keep the newly shown powers hidden but let’s be real — what 9 year old follows the rules?

For those that haven’t tried out the free-to-play The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit game, the studio highly recommends doing so before playing episode 2:

“The much loved Captain Spirit returns in Episode 2 of Life is Strange 2. It’s recommended that players complete The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit™, as Episode 2 takes into account Captain Spirit save games. Actions taken in Captain Spirit will have repercussions in Episode 2. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is available 100% free on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC/Steam.”

The second episode makes its grand debut on January 24th for Xbox ONe, PlayStation 4, and Steam players.