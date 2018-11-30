‘Life Is Strange 2’ Getting a New Episode This January

Ever since its premiere earlier this season, Life Is Strange 2 has been drawing in a new kind of audience, along with fans that enjoyed what the original story had to offer. But we've been waiting to see when it would be continuing on, since there was no word when the second episode of the new season would be premiering.

Fortunately, we now know. The official Life Is Strange blog has revealed that the next episode will be coming out in January, though no other details were revealed as of yet. We're going to get more information around December, however.

The team noted the following in its post:

Thanks for tuning in each time and thank you very much for the support you've shown us in return. We hope to keep doing these developer updates as we continue to build Life is Strange 2.

Of course, there is a pertinent piece of information that everyone has been asking for since Episode 1 launched: When will Episode 2 be releasing?

The Life is Strange series is a project close to all of our hearts and one for which we do not want to rush development and thereby fail to meet the benchmark of quality and emotional impact that you, our players, deserve. This is why we so far have not announced an official release date - we want to ensure that we will be in a position to release something that we are proud of and that you will enjoy and remember forever.

We understand that there are certain expectations that episodes will be released at a similar cadence as previous Life is Strange games have. The ambition of Life is Strange 2, however, means that the previous frameworks no longer apply if we are to meet the quality of play and storytelling that our vision for a game like this demands and that you deserve.

With this in mind, we can now officially say that Episode 2 will be released in January 2019, but more will be unveiled in mid December, this year. We can't wait to reveal more about 'Episode 2: Rules' to you soon! We're truly very excited to show you what we've been working on and what's in store for Sean and Daniel.

Thank you again for your ongoing support and patience and we will see you again soon!

We'll keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available!

Life Is Strange 2's first episode is available now on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.