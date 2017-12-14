Life is Strange Arrives on iOS Today, Launch Trailer Revealed

Often hailed as having one of the most ground-breaking narratives in recent years (and for good reason), Life is Strange has earned countless rewards and millions of dedicated fans since its release in 2015. Check out the launch trailer below:

The player is put in the shoes of a young woman named Max, who discovers that she has the ability to basically control the butterfly effect by rewinding time at will. What unfolds is a haunting and beautiful story with interesting gameplay, challenging puzzles to solve. In 2015 alone, the game took home awards and recognition during The Game Awards, the BAFTA Game Awards, the Global Game Awards, and the Golden Joystick Awards. Within months of its release, it made over $1 million in sales. Now, it’s arriving on mobile.

Following its announcement, Life is Strange is now available to play on iPhone and iPad. The first three episodes are available for $2.99 each, though for a limited time, players can get episode 2 for only 99 cents. If you decide to buy the season pass, each episode after the first one will be available for 10% off.

The mobile version is being called a “faithful adaptation of the game”, developed by Black Wing Foundation, which has adapted and ported games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The mobile adaptation includes some exclusive perks, including a fun photo mode that allows players to take pictures with their phones and then modify them with filters inspired by the game for posting on social media. The game has been enhanced with Unreal Engine 4, and controls are completely touch-based, made with mobile screens in mind. Fans can also dress up their texts with iMessage stickers featuring characters from the game, exclusive to iOS.

Life is Strange is currently out for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.