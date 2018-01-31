Get the Entire Life is Strange Season For Under 4 Bucks With Special Code

If you were interested in checking out what all the buzz is about with Life is Strange and the adventures of Chloe and Max, now is your chance to do just that – and cheap! Right now, you can get the entire season, episodes 1-5, for under 4 bucks when you use a special code at Green Man Gaming.

Life is Strange Complete Season (Steam) is $3.85 at GMG w/ code JUSTFORYOU https://t.co/WmTjkyothL pic.twitter.com/6ZA9wUItMl — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 31, 2018

It’s as easy as using the code ‘JUSTFORYOU‘ when you check out and boom – instant savings. This is a fantastic deal, especially for those that haven’t played this adventure yet. Though the episodic game is a little slow to start, that changes dramatically as the installments progress. Crazy twists, insane tear-jerker moments, and every action counts. Every thought, every reaction – all of these can have dire consequences that you couldn’t dream of. Pair that with a thrilling story and a powerful conclusion, we can’t recommend this title enough!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the game’s official listing:

Life is Strange is an award-winning and critically acclaimed episodic adventure game that allows the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future.

Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

Key Features

A beautifully written modern adventure game

Rewind time to change the course of events

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

Striking, hand-painted visuals

Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack

And if you liked it, you should definitely check out the game’s prequel that is just as stunning and gives insight into who Chloe Price was before the events of the first game:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

KEY FEATURES: