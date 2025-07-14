Life-Size Pikachu Statue Kicks Off New Pokemon Collection, Charizard On The Way

Only the most successful Pokemon trainers need apply for Sideshow Collectibles new Pokemon collection, which kicks off today with the debut of a life-size Pickachu statue. It stands at 18.5″ tall and 17.6″ wide, with a 9.8″ deep circular base, and the sculpt and vibrant coloring are quite stunning. It would certainly be an attention grabber in your Pokemon collection if you’re willing to pay the $525 list price. But that’s not all!

Sideshow has also revealed that an even more stunning Charizard statue is on the way, which we hope won’t be life-size and cost as much as a decent car (based on the side-by-side image, it will be roughly the same size as Pikachu). You can sign up for an RSVP on the Charizard statue right here to be notified when it goes live, but read on for the perfect complement to one of these statues.

While you’re poking around the Pokemon collection at Sideshow, we highly suggest checking out their lineup of Poke Ball replicas from The Wand Company, which are priced at $100 each. Many are sold out at the time of writing, but you can still get a standard Poke Ball as well as B1G1 50% off and Ultra Ball and Quick st Ball. There’s even a Beast Ball up for grabs at $120.

Note that these replica Poke Balls are made of die-cast metal and come with an illuminated display case. They also feature touch-and proximity-sensing technology that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram and lifts the replica for display when opened. If money is no object, pairing one of these Pokemon statues with a collection of Poke Ball replicas would make for an amazing display.