Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Is the Next "Over-the-Top" Yakuza Game

RGG Studio announced the next Like a Dragon game this week, a game called Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii which stars neither Ichiban nor Kiryu. Instead, you play as Goro Majima, a recurring character from the games back when they were still called "Yakuza" instead of the Like a Dragon moniker they fall under now. The new Like a Dragon game will take place not in bustling streets in Japan but will instead be played on pirate ships and islands as players embark on a pirate-themed adventure around Hawaii when the game releases on

Like a Dragon fans knew that something was coming today given that RGG Studio was holding another of its summits where the developer would talk about what it had planned next, but in true Like a Dragon fashion, it was impossible to predict what would've been revealed. The pirate-themed Like a Dragon game is both very on-brand for RGG Studio and "over-the-top," according to the developer, while also showing how creative RGG Studio can be with showing players what a Like a Dragon game can look like.

For those who've played some of the more recent Like a Dragon games, you'll know that there are two distinct types of combat seen in these games. The first is the more traditional, fast-paced combat with real-time fighting, combat styles, and button-mashing while the other consists of turn-based combat using special abilities and "classes." Those who prefer the old way of doing things will be happy to hear that Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii seems to feature the former with Goro Majima utilizing two different combat styles including his usual "Mad Dog" style and the new "Sea Dog" style which lets him fight like a pirate.

"Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life," a broader look at the game said. "Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure."

(Photo: The next RGG Studio game is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. )

As far as preorder bonuses and extra content are concerned, the preorder incentive is a very appropriate one. If you buy the new Like a Dragon game early, you'll get an Ichiban Kasuga pirate crew set along with a special outfit which lets you add Ichiban to your pirate crew. Ichiban brings with him Nancy, his crawfish companion seen first in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The fancier Digital Deluxe Edition comes with things like a pirate crew pack and customizations for outfits and ships, but it also gives away the fact that the Like a Dragon staple, karaoke, will be back in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaiij since buying that version of the game grants you an extra karaoke song and a CD collection set.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on February 28th.