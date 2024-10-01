Like a Dragon: Yakuza Trailer Reveals Prime Video's Adaptation of the Sega Favorite

Later this month, Prime Video will release Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an adaptation of the beloved Sega series. A new trailer for the show is now available, and it gives us a closer look at how it will attempt to retell the story of Kazuma Kiryu, who will be played in the series by actor Takeuchi Ryoma. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama is serving as an executive producer on the series, and previously stated that fans could expect "gritty realism" from the show, and a viewing of the trailer certainly gives that vibe, for better or worse!

The new trailer for Like a Dragon: Yakuza can be found below.

So far, reception to the first trailer has been a bit mixed. While some Yakuza fans are eager to see how the series adapts and alters Kiryu's story for a new medium, others are expressing some early concerns. The biggest issue right now is that the trailer implies that the show will avoid a lot of the humor and silliness that the games are known for. The absurdity is something fans have come to embrace, but the trailer seems to be playing the concept straight. At this time, it might be a little early to judge, and fans might want to give the series a chance and see how it plays out. It's possible the series will be able to strike a balance that pleases both fans of the games and newcomers, but it's easy to understand why there might be some concerns.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a six episode series that will be released in two halves. The first half of the show will be released on October 24th, while the second half will arrive October 31st. For those that have never tried the video game source material, October 24th will also see the release of Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch. A remake of the first game in the series, Kiwami has been available on other platforms for a long time now. However, this is the first entry in the series to be released on Switch, and the move is likely being made to take advantage of any hype the show might generate.

Are you planning to check out Like a Dragon: Yakuza? What do you think of this new trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!