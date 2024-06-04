Like a Dragon: Yakuza: Live Action SEGA Series Headed to Prime Video

Just weeks after ordering a full pickup for Tomb Raider, Prime Video has announced yet another video game based series, and this one is coming out this year. According to reporting from Variety, Like a Dragon: Yakuza will make its debut on Amazon's streaming platform on October 25th, with half the episodes released that day, and the other half on November 1st, for a total of six episodes. Based on the Sega franchise, Like a Dragon: Yakuza is being directed by Take Masaharu (100 Yen Love) and Takimoto Kengo (Kamen Teacher). At this time, just one cast member has been revealed: Takeuchi Ryoma will star as series protagonist Kiryu Kazuma.

"I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. Audience will enjoy the show's human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look Kiryu's intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back," Ryoma said in a press release.

Adapting One of Sega's Biggest Games

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will apparently be set in both 1995 and 2005, and those years should be relevant for fans of the games. 2005 is the year the first game in the series came out (released simply as Yakuza in North America). In the original Yakuza, Kiryu Kazuma spent 10 years in prison after being wrongfully accused of murder. Following his incarceration, Kiryu becomes involved in a mystery involving his longtime friend Yumi Sawamura, and 10 billion yen that has been mysteriously stolen from the Tojo Clan. Knowing that the show will take place in those two time periods, it sounds like the series will attempt to adapt the first game.

In the 19 years since that initial entry, Like a Dragon has become one of Sega's biggest franchises alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona. Studios have been chasing a number of video game adaptations over the last few years, and Sega properties seem to hold a lot of appeal; Golden Axe will be getting an animated series from Comedy Central, and a live-action version of Streets of Rage is also in development. Given the success Sega has seen with its Sonic Cinematic Universe from Paramount, it's not surprising that we're seeing so much interest in other adaptations; Like a Dragon: Yakuza seems like a very logical next step.

RGG Studio's Involvement

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama wrote the original Yakuza, and will serve as an executive producer on the series. In Amazon's press release, Yokoyama talked about revisiting the early days of the series, and how the show will appeal to both existing fans and newcomers alike.

"Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original Yakuza's script, I've never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series. It's because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title. However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I'd want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I'd want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video's Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series. While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I'm sure will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show. If anything, I'd love to watch this version alongside audiences all around the world—experiencing all of its intensity and soaking in every single second."

