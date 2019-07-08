Limbo Devs Hiding Their Next Game’s Concept Art in Job Listings

It has been over three years since Playdead released Inside, the wonderfully eerie platformer that followed the adventures of a young boy who was tasked with solving puzzles, traversing a peculiar world, and avoiding death at all costs. Before that, Limbo arrived in 2010, which was also along the lines of an unsettling platformer that fans loved. However, it has been some time since Playdead has said anything about their next game, which nobody really knows anything about other than the fact that it involves an astronaut. That said, it turns out that the devs have been sneaking concept art from the upcoming game into their job listings.

The last image shown by the devs arrived in March of last year that showed an incredibly ominous setting, but that’s it. ResetEra user “JehutyRunner” took to the popular site to share their findings back in May of this year, which after being tipped off, they found the concept art for Playdead’s next game in some of their job listings.

So someone just emailed me a tip on this: this is brand new art of the next game from Playdead (Limbo, Inside). This has been floating around on the Steam forums for around a month, but can at least verify the first one on the left: they’ve been posted on Playdead job postings. pic.twitter.com/o3WBBNf5Ln — Johnny Cullen/JehutyRunner (-_•) (@JohnnyCullen) May 9, 2019

As can be seen in the images above, the game that Playdead is working on appears to be along the lines of Limbo and Inside, only it looks like the perspective will be changing. Instead of going with the sidescrolling action players are used to from the developer, they will be taking an approach that involves a third-person view. According to Playdead co-founder Arnt Jensen, the inbound sci-fi title will “move away from the 2D style that Playdead is known for,” and that it becomes a “3rd person game with a much larger area that you can move around.”

In any case, it is going to be interesting to see exactly what Playdead has in store for players with their next game. No release date is known at this point, but can only hope to hear more in the near future.

