Marvel Captain America Razer Xbox Controller Is On Sale Now

Back in March, Razer revealed a partnership with Marvel that would begin with a Xbox controller inspired by the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The design of the controller is based on Sam's suit, and the charging stand is based on Captain America's iconic shield as they appeared in in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

The limited edition Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Razer Xbox controller and charging stand is now available to order here on Amazon and here at Razer for $179.99. It's a great looking controller, though its debut comes over a year after the series concluded on Disney+. Then again, it's very early for Captain America 4, which hasn't even begun production.

As noted, the Captain America Xbox controller is the first in a partnership that will include additional Marvel-themed products in the near future, so stay tuned for more. A full breakdown of the features for Razer's Captain America controller can be found below.