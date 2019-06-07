The Limited Edition Steel Black PS4 Arrives Tonight With Days of Play Sales

Sony is kicking off their Days of Play 2019 promotion tomorrow, June 7th with 11 days of deals on PlayStation games, accessories, PlayStation Plus / Now memberships and more. They’re also introducing a new limited edition PS4 console with matching DualShock 4 controller for the event in Steel Black with the PlayStation shapes embossed in silver.

If you want to get your hands on it, your very first chance will happen right here at Walmart starting at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight, June 6th – 7th (it will be listed as “out of stock” until then). It’s priced at $299.99 with free 2-day shipping. The Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro will also be on sale for $349.99. But that’s not all!

Starting at midnight, you will also be able to score games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19, and Days Gone for prices starting at only $19.99. Needless to say, if any of these games (especially the brand new Days Gone) end up being $20, jump on them immediately.

Other deals include PlayStation VR bundles starting at $249.99, DualShock 4 wireless controllers starting at $39.99, and PlayStation Hits games like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Bloodborne, starting at $9.99.

As noted, the Sony’s Days of Play promotion will run through the 17th, so there should be plenty of time to pick up deals on games and PlayStation Plus memberships – however, the same can’t be said for the Steel Black PS4. There’s no telling how long that will last, so grab one while you have a chance.

