Limited Run Games Reveals First E3 Presentation Details

The all-digital E3 2021 event is set to kick-off next month, and Limited Run Games has now officially announced first details regarding its plans for the show. Fans of the publisher can tune in Monday June 14th at 4 p.m. ET on Twitch for LRG3, the company's annual showcase. At this time, there are very few details regarding what games will be shown off, but Limited Run Games has confirmed fans can expect details on a physical release for Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol. The news comes less than 24 hours after company owner Josh Fairhurst shared his excitement about the upcoming compilation.

The LRG3 announcement can be found embedded below.

More details to come at this year's #LRG3 show... Tune in Monday, June 14 at 4 pm ET on https://t.co/vzY9JjjJzs! https://t.co/qqshePUEBd — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 11, 2021

Lucasfilm Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol seems like the perfect candidate for a Limited Run Games release! In addition to normal physical releases, LRG frequently offers collector's editions of their games. For gamers that enjoy a lot of cool extras in addition to a physical game, the company's collector's editions have a lot to offer. It's not hard to imagine some of the cooler extras that might come with a Zombies Ate My Neighbors release!

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the company is a publisher that specializes in physical releases for games that otherwise wouldn't receive them. The company and its founders have long argued in favor of video game preservation, with the philosophy "physical is forever." Previous LRG3 presentations have revealed physical releases for Star Wars games and the original Shantae, so the company tends to save some of its biggest announcements for the show! Hopefully, this year will be no different, but it remains to be seen what the publisher might have in store next.

Of course, Limited Run Games has been on a bit of a tear lately, offering some of its biggest options ever. This year saw the release of the long-requested Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, a collector's set based on Among Us, and a compilation of the first three games in the DOOM franchise. It remains to be seen what the company might offer next, but 2021 is off to a very big start!

Are you planning on tuning in for the show? What do you want to see announced by the publisher? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!