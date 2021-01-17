Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Sets Limited Run Games Pre-Order Record

✖

After years of begging Limited Run Games for a physical release of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, fans finally got the opportunity to put their money where their mouths are. On Friday, pre-orders for the game opened, and the title has now sold more than 40,000 physical copies on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4! Within just three hours of the game's release, it sold 25,000 units, making it the publisher's biggest release ever, but that number has quickly risen. Pre-orders will be available through February 28th, so that number could still significantly grow over the next few weeks.

News of the game's success was shared by Limited Run Games president Douglas Bogart on Twitter. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

Time for bed but this number is now close to 40K! Thank you again so much for your support and love for this game! 🥰😍🥰🍞 https://t.co/FyoOk6ZV8R — Douglas (Dougie) Bogart (@LimitedRunDoug) January 16, 2021

Given the history surrounding Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, it's not all that surprising that demand for a physical release is high. Originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, the game was removed from digital storefronts in 2014, making it impossible for players to access the game unless it was already downloaded to their PS3 or Xbox 360 console. The game quickly became a cautionary tale about the drawbacks of digital gaming, and a testament to Limited Run Games' slogan "Physical is Forever."

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the publisher has a history of offering physical releases for titles previously released exclusively in a digital format. The company often offers related merchandise, as well. For Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, LRG is offering t-shirts, vinyl soundtracks, hoodies, and more. As of this writing, there are only physical versions available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but the company has expressed an interest in an Xbox One release, as well. Those interested in checking out everything the company has to offer can find more information at their website, which can be found right here.

Of course, there is one advantage of digital releases: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is available now! Fans can check out the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Have you pre-ordered Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game? Do you plan on getting a physical copy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!