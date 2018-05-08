The Linksys WRT32XB Router That Boosts Xbox One Performance is Now Available

At CES earlier this year, Linksys debuted the WRT32XB – the first router in Microsoft’s ‘Designed for Xbox’ accessory program. More specifically, it is the first router that will automatically prioritize the traffic from the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, which Linksys claims “reduces peak ping by up to 65%” (the router is also optimized for Killer-enabled PCs).

Currently, the AC3200 WRT32XB dual-band router is available directly from Linksys for $299.99 with free shipping. As far as hardware is concerned, the router appears to be identical to the previously released Linksys WRT32X, which is currently available on Amazon for $229.97 (23% off). So, it would seem that the only real difference between the two models is the Xbox optimized firmware and custom UI. However, Engadget notes that Linksys plans to roll out an update this summer that will allow the WRT32XB to prioritize all gaming traffic regardless of device – including smartphones.

Without knowing the specifics behind the impending update, one would have to assume that the WRT32XB will provide some sort of upgrade when compared to the WRT32X, which also prioritizes and accelerates gaming traffic. Though, truth be told, you can already configure many routers to prioritize gaming traffic from specific devices. The WRT32XB would simply make it easier to do so with the Xbox One, and the performance would likely be better in bandwidth hungry households.

The full list of features and specs for the Linksys WRT32XB dual-band Xbox router are as follows:

Wi-Fi router built purely for gaming which identifies, prioritizes and accelerates Xbox One gaming and all gaming traffic

The WRT32XB router will also provide synchronization with Killer-enabled PCs to provide gaming traffic a priority on wired and wireless connections

Prioritization engine powered by Killer Networking delivers up to 65% reduction in peak ping on Xbox One for faster response time

Blazing fast 1.8GHz Dual-Core processor for simultaneous high-speed data processing

Custom-built gaming user interface and firmware specially tuned for online gaming traffic

Product Technical Specifications:

• Wi-Fi Technology: AC3200 MU-MIMO

• Network Standards: 802.11a/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac

• Wi-Fi Speed: AC3200 (N600 + AC2600) ‡

• Wi-Fi Bands: 2.4 and 5 GHz (simultaneous dual-band)

• DFS certified for operation in the clear DFS channel airspace

• 5-port Pro-grade Gigabit Ethernet ports: 1x Gigabit WAN port, 4x Gigabit LAN ports

• Other: One (1) USB 3.0 port, One (1) Combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port, Power

• Antennas: 4x external, dual-band, detachable antennas

• Processor: 1.8 GHz dual-core

• Memory: 512MB DDR3 RAM / 256MB Flash

• Wireless Encryption: WPA2 Personal

• VPN Support: PPTP IPSec pass‐through

• Storage File System Support: FAT, NTFS, and HFS+

• Browser-based Setup and custom graphical user interface

