You Can Listen to the Full Destiny 2 Soundtrack Right Here

A well-done soundtrack can make or break a game. The musical tracks that follow a player through a game can provide a completely different layer to the experience. Skyrim, Mass Effect, even the classic franchises like Legend of Zelda and Secret of Mana; all of these titles had an amazing musical component to them and Destiny 2 is no different.

With the latest FPS from Bungie now live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, there’s a lot of talk about the Destiny sequel. When the time comes to break away from the game, at least you can take a piece of it with you. As of right now, all 44 tracks are available, giving fans over 2 and half hours of musical bliss. The full, free playlist can be found over on YouTube right here, but go ahead and give that first track a listen in the video below:

Composed by Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson, Rotem Moav, Skye Lewin, and Peter Schlosser, the Destiny 2 official soundtrack has an eclectic array of musical stylings that puts the player right back into the boots of their guardian. The team even took the time to talk about “what makes a Guardian a Guardian,” in a recent trailer promoting the soundtrack:

“In creating the music that will drive you through moments of loss and recovery, we have asked that same question of ourselves. The new soundtrack was composed to capture the sombre spirit of a civilization confronting immense tragedy, and also to inspire bravery in the hearts of our heroes as they stand together and fight to reclaim all that they hold dear. We hope that you enjoy the music that accompanies this bold new adventure. Be brave all over again, Guardians.”

The soundtrack is available for purchase for $10, though it is not a physical edition. The digital OST also has different musical file format options, depending on the buyer’s choice.

Destiny 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users, with a PC release set for October 24th.