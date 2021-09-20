Gaming

Logan Paul Trends Following Momoland DDR Session With Tommyinnit

By

logan-paul-ddr.jpg

Sometimes, the universe brings together things you would have never expected to see. In a new vlog, Tommyinnit and Wilbur Soot explored London, where they spent time with Logan Paul. While the three took in a number of sights, the video’s biggest moment sees Logan Paul dancing to Momoland’s “bboom bboom” in Dance Dance Revolution. It’s a combination viewers did not expect to see at all, and it led to Logan Paul and Momoland both trending on social media, as fans of these very different things raced to make their feelings known. Some were just shocked to see it, while others were disappointed to discover that this is what made Momoland trend! 

Were you surprised to see Logan Paul playing Dance Dance Revolution? Are you a fan of Momoland’s “bboom bboom?” Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Logan Paul!

It’s surreal, to say the least!

But did the game call him a fantastic dancer?

This is not what anyone expected to see.

DDR brings people together.

https://twitter.com/tmmyAww/status/1439674121160364037

Clearly this was the biggest part of the vlog.

Well, there is a new Matrix movie coming out.

https://twitter.com/YERIMTHOT/status/1439747066943602689

Some people feel bad for Momoland!

For others, this was a perfect combination.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts