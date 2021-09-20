Logan Paul Trends Following Momoland DDR Session With Tommyinnit

Sometimes, the universe brings together things you would have never expected to see. In a new vlog, Tommyinnit and Wilbur Soot explored London, where they spent time with Logan Paul. While the three took in a number of sights, the video’s biggest moment sees Logan Paul dancing to Momoland’s “bboom bboom” in Dance Dance Revolution. It’s a combination viewers did not expect to see at all, and it led to Logan Paul and Momoland both trending on social media, as fans of these very different things raced to make their feelings known. Some were just shocked to see it, while others were disappointed to discover that this is what made Momoland trend!

i never thought id see tommyinnit and logan paul dancing to bboom bboom by momoland but here we are pic.twitter.com/Xst0ltKLGl — fern🌲 (@fernfernfern___) September 19, 2021

never thought id see the day tommyinnit and logan paul play dance dance revolution to Momoland together pic.twitter.com/DCUFglbIgz — KZ (@Kazsaja) September 19, 2021

LOGAN PAUL AND TOMMY DANCING TO BBOOM BBOOM???? pic.twitter.com/Emez2wkCGe — n (@heartsforlino) September 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/tmmyAww/status/1439674121160364037

LOGAN AND TOMMY DANCING TO BOOM BOOM BY MOMOLAND WHAT??? WHAT??? — róisín⁸¹ ₊ ⊹☆ (@cominguproisins) September 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/YERIMTHOT/status/1439747066943602689

momoland doesnt deserve this — mar na (@hebbhyun) September 20, 2021

