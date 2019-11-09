Logan Paul Vs. KSI: How to Watch the YouTubers Fight

The highly publicized YouTubers Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji are scheduled to continue their feud with one another in a boxing rematch on Saturday. This will mark the first professional boxing debut of the YouTubers as their fight is hosted by the streaming service DAZN and the two ditch their protective headgear for a more impactful fight. Both YouTubers have made sure to build up the match through smack talk and videos to hype up both fighters’ fans who will finally get to see the outcome later tonight.

Unlike last year’s fight where it was streamed through a paid YouTube event and ultimately ended in a draw, this fight will be hosted through the sports streaming service DAZN. This means that you’ll have to subscribe to the service if you want to watch the fight, and it also means that it’ll be a bit more expensive than last year. YouTube’s premium price to watch the bout was $10, but this fight is locked behind a minimum $19.99 subscription for monthly DAZN content. You can also sign up for a year for $99.99 if you think you’ll want to watch more matches after this one.

If the price doesn’t dissuade you and you’re still set on watching the fight between the two YouTubers, you can tune into DAZN’s stream at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET. That’s when the two are supposed to fight, though the time that they actually head to the ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles may differ depending on the other fights. Logan Paul vs. KSI is the main event of a full night of matches that begins at 7 p.m. ET when the undercard fights take place. You can tune in then to make sure you don’t miss the action since you’re already paying for the main fight anyway.

DAZN published a helpful “how to watch” article to answer any questions you might have along with the helpful breakdown below that shows when and how to watch the fight.

Logan Paul vs. KSI

Date : Saturday, Nov. 9

Time : 7 p.m. ET (undercard) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Main event : 11:15 p.m. ET (approximate)

Watch : Only on DAZN

Location : Staples Center, Los Angeles

You’ll be able to watch the fight on pretty much any device including computers, TVs, and phones so long as you have a DAZN subscription.

Even if you think the last fight and the upcoming one are both big publicity stunts, it’s hard to argue that they aren’t working. Hundreds of thousands of people paid to watch the two fight last year, and it’s a pretty safe bet that the same will happen during their rematch.

