Logan Paul Dresses Like Batman Villain Bane For His Boxing Match With KSI

The showdown between Logan Paul and KSI is going down today as the two huge powerhouses in YouTube-nation battle it out to see who is the best. Not to be outdown by KSI, the Paul brother showed up in full DC villain glory!

Twitter couldn’t get enough of seeing the younger Paul brother take to the ring as what seems to be a Bane homage. Such a small boy, but he was born into the world of online fame. Molded by it. And now he’s got the face gear to prove it:

My man gotta fight Batman and then crash the plane @LoganPaul #KSIvLoganPaul #KSILogan pic.twitter.com/qQ1QKRAFFu — s ā n d r a ⚡️ (@_sapturn) August 25, 2018

Bro Logan Paul here to fight KSI or he here to fight Batman?#KSIvLogan pic.twitter.com/RYcYIdKv7b — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) August 25, 2018

why does Logan Paul look like Bane? #KSIvsLogan pic.twitter.com/I309UX6F8d — Ryan Franklin (@FRNKYY) August 25, 2018

Someone tell me why Logan Paul dressed up as Bane from The Dark Knight for the fight? pic.twitter.com/q5zJOeMEJr — Jaret Starkey (@jaret_starkey) August 25, 2018

For those on Twitch, you can watch the video there as well despite the hosts wanting to keep it strictly a paid event. One thing is for sure, this fight has been a long time coming and for fans of both – only the best can walk away.

It is an interesting time for Logan to continue choosing the spotlight. Though plenty of time has passed since his earlier controversies, including the notorious Japan outrage, it didn’t take long for the younger brother to come back to the center stage arms swinging. This time, literally.

As mentioned in our previous story, the fight technically wasn’t supposed to be on Twitch and many attempts have been taken down almost instantaneously. As fellow writer Tanner mentioned, “Streamers using Twitch select what game they’re playing to allow viewers to browse for content, and under the “Boxing Fight” category, multiple streams are being hosted.”

Update: The fight is now over and ended in a draw. Many have already expressed their disappointment in how the whole event went down but that’s just the way that the YouTube cookie crumbles.

