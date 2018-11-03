Logan Paul’s Stalker Facing Jail Time And Restraining Order

Earlier this year, an alleged stalker trespassed upon the home of popular YouTuber Logan Paul‘s home. Fast-forward to this week, and said stalker is now facing jail time for repeat offense.

As you may remember, reports surfaced that Tahj Deondre Speight, an alleged stalker of Paul, was caught trespassing on the latter’s property.

Speight was caught by Paul, who at the time made a citizen’s arrest until authorities arrived. From here, the YouTube personality filed a restraining order fearing potential bodily injury.

This wasn’t Paul’s first time dealing with Speight, who has apparently seen trespassing at the home of Paul’s brother Jake as well.

Speight has been found guilty of the crime, and will now be subject to a 45-day jail sentence, which will be followed by probation period of two years, for multiple offenses.

The restraining order will require that Speight be at all times at least 100 yards away from Paul, which includes his residence, work, and personal vehicles. It will last five years.

Paul vlogged about the encounter at the time, and admitted it had really scared him, and he was worried about not only his well-being, but for others in the home.

The incident notably occurred near Paul’s peak popularity, which was when he was swallowed up in controversy during a trip to Japan, where he recorded and uploaded a video of a deceased person in the infamous Aokigahara “Suicide Forest.”

Since the first encounter, Speight is said to have attempted to illegally access Logan’s home on multiple occasions in June, where he allegedly referred to himself as the “Antichrist” when detained by security personnel. Weird stuff. But unfortunately, not that rare.

As you may know, this type of stuff for big streaming and Internet personalities isn’t very uncommon. Whether it’s fandom getting out of hand or something more sinister, if you’re big on the Internet, then these type of issues are a valid concern. Hopefully for Paul, this will put a squash to what sounded like a very troubling and scary time.

We all see the perks and benefits of being famous on the Internet, but we often don’t think about the numerous costs of it all.

