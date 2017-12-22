Get a Logitech Gaming Keyboard With Cherry MX Key Switches for Only $60

The Logitech G610 mechanical gaming keyboard features genuine Cherry MX key switches, which is one of the reasons why the $60 price tag on Amazon is truly shocking. Ordinarily it would cost twice as much, but you can get the red and brown switch models with the discount for a limited time. This one definitely qualifies as an insta-buy, and Prime members can nab it for Christmas if they act fast. The full list of features includes:

• Performance-driven gaming keyboard: Full-size keyboard delivering a pure, fluid gaming experience

• Durable Cherry MX Red Mechanical Key Switches: Low-noise switches deliver a more linear keypress for rapid-fire actuation

• Tactile Cherry MX Brown Mechanical Key Switches: Low-noise switches have a tactile bump for feedback with every keypress

• Customizable Lighting: Personalize individual key lighting brightness to keep track of spells and other commands

• Easy-Access Media Controls: Play, pause, mute, adjust volume and skip songs right from the keyboard

• Customizable Function Keys and Game Mode: Program custom macros to F1-F12 keys with Logitech Gaming Software

• Compatibility: Works with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7

The Logitech G610 certainly isn’t the flashiest mechanical gaming keyboard on the market, but its subtle aesthetics might be preferable depending on your tastes. Either way, you can still customize the lighting on individual keys and program custom macros to personalize it. Grab this amazing deal while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.