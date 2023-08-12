Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Delayed to 2024

The remake of Lollipop Chainsaw has been delayed to 2024. It seems like we've gained a lot of distance from the days of linear, AA hack-and-slash games. Even God of War, a series that was on the far more premium end of that genre, has largely abandoned its hack-and-slash roots. It's still very violent and the gameplay is satisfying and engaging, but there are no more combo counters. It feels a bit more reeled in. That's not to say there are zero hack-and-slash games, but they're certainly in far less supply today when games that focus more on cinematic presentation, telling rich stories, or delivering online experiences are the big trends.

However, a remake of a cult-classic hack-and-slash game was confirmed not too long ago. Lollipop Chainsaw is making a return and although it was expected to release in 2023, it has been delayed to summer 2024. In a statement, Dragami Games noted that the delay for the newly named Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is to ensure the quality of the game is up to par with the expectations of fans.

"Although development of RePOP was carried out with the intention of a 2023 release, our commitment to providing the best possible quality experience to our players led us to making the hard decision to extend the development period in order to ensure this," Dragami Games said in a press release. "We sincerely apologize to all who had been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series, and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter."

As of right now, we have yet to see any gameplay from Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, but hopefully it's worth the wait. Lollipop Chainsaw was written by acclaimed director James Gunn and sees a high school cheerleader slaying zombies in a colorful undead apocalypse. It didn't blow anyone away critically or commercially, but it's a game that has a cult following.

