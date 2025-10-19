Classic Sega Game Only $2.49 for Limited Time

A classic, nostalgic Sega game is only $2.49 for a limited time on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Microsoft Store. This means the new deal is available to users of Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game is also available on PC via Steam, but this deal is not. Meanwhile, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but the Switch version is playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

More specifically, until October 23 on the PS Store and Nintendo eShop, and until November 3 on the Microsoft Store, Sega nostalgics can grab The House of the Dead: Remake for $2.49, courtesy of a 90% discount. This is the lowest the price has ever been on all three of these platforms.

The original version of The House of the Dead: Remake was released in 1997 by Sega in arcades. Then, a year later, it came to the Sega Saturn and PC. Upon release, the rail shooter earned a 71% on Game Rankings, which is a solid score, but not a great score. However, it was nonetheless a pioneering game in the zombies genre. It and Resident Evil, in particular, are often credited for popularizing zombie games. It is an important release in video game history as a result; however, the original version is quite rough around the edges.

You don’t want to go back and check out the original version in 2025, but you don’t have to because developer Megapixel Studio and publisher Forever Entertainment released a remake in 2022. The remake isn’t perfect, as evidenced by its Metacritic score and “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam, but it’s better than going back and trying to play the original version.

Those who played the original back on Sega Saturn or in arcades will know it is not very long, only about one to three hours, which makes its $25 price point a bit much. However, at $2.49, this isn’t an issue.

Unfortunately, The House of the Dead 2: Remake is not on sale. This remake was just released back in August via Nintendo Switch and PC, and soon it will be on PlayStation and Xbox as well. However, it has not been received very well, so it could be getting a discount soon during the holiday season.

