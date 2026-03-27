Classic FPS & Cuphead Fans Can’t Miss This Action-Packed Game in 2026

There are plenty of great games coming out in 2026, with the FPS genre seeing some promising titles in particular. However, fans of Cuphead, the classic Doom games, or even other hallmarks of classic first-person shooting action might want to pay attention to a wacky project soon to arrive on multiple platforms. Sporting a unique artstyle and engaging mechanics, this explosive game might just be the nostalgic experience FPS fans are looking for.

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One of Cuphead‘s greatest strengths is the classic “rubberhose” style of art it has in every frame. Despite taking a huge amount of effort to create, the 1930s cartoonish look of Cuphead is what helped it skyrocket in popularity, especially when combined with its challenging gameplay. The bombastic sound effects, wacky visuals, and exaggerated character designs of Cuphead are ones few games can replicate well, making this upcoming FPS even more special.

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire Gives Players Rubberhose FPS Action In April 2026

The aesthetics of Mouse: P.I. For Hire emulate Cuphead beautifully through a many hand-drawn rubberhose characters and animations. Every frame of this game is steeped in a silent film-like black, white, and shades of gray, creating a visual style that is almost nostalgic in its presentation. Ever since its initial reveal, the additions to Mouse: P.I. For Hire have only helped its unique features grow, leading to an exciting release set for April 2026.

This game is an FPS that draws inspiration from some classics in the genre, with a noir-themed world with far more exploration than players might expect. The seedy vibe of Mouseburg is coated in dense fog and rain, with jazz music accentuating a corruption with all the tropes you could hope for. You play as Jack Pepper, a hero-turned-detective who must unravel simple kidnapping and missing person cases that quickly spiral into a full-blown conspiracy. Battling crooked cops and heavily armed gangs, your journey in Mouse: P.I. For Hire won’t be a peaceful one.

The noir tones of this game are perfectly contrasted by the goofy cartoon look, which draws from the first Steamboat Willie Disney animation from 1928. 3D animation helps the vibes of Mouse: P.I. For Hire shine, evoking laughs as its over-the-top darkness merges with its zany visuals. With a 20 hour single-player campaign across 20+ levels of shifting variety, players have plenty to look forward to when this game officially launches.

Cuphead Style Graphics From A 1930s Style Combine With Goofy & Bloody First-Person Mayhem

Courtesy of Fumi Games

The FPS gameplay of Mouse: P.I. For Hire is chaotic, with far more depth than its rubberhose style might suggest. The firearms you wield are combined with consumable power-ups, which you can use to turn the tides of battle at crucial moments. The battles in this game are fast-paced, with movement and strategy being key to your ongoing survival. While you could go in guns blazing, there’s a certain ebb and flow that encourages you to be smart about how you approach hostile encounters.

Similar to Mortal Kombat, the violence of Mouse: P.I. For Hire is over-the-top in hilarious ways. The bleak edge of the game’s tone will see enemies falling over in piles of blood, their skin melting off, or other horrific deaths. However, much like an episode of Tom & Jerry, these unfortunate ends are presented in the same cartoon style as the rest of the game. As a result, the action has a charm that meshes well with the 1930s style, almost creating a “rated M” version of Cuphead in the process when speaking about its art.

Fans Of Older Doom & Wolfenstein Games Will Enjoy Hunting For Secrets In This Callback To FPS Classics

Courtesy of Fumi Games

In many respects, Mouse: P.I. For Hire plays like the Doom or Wolfenstein games, but with several twists and turns of its own making. For example, Mouse: P.I. For Hire has a world designed like some of the best Metroidvanias, where certain areas are inaccessible until you unlock a special power. New movement abilities allow you to explore the world in new ways, opening up new level paths to continue the campaign. While these new systems are interesting, its the callback to the classics that will really interest FPS fanatics.

The weapons you get in Mouse: P.I. For Hire are a wide assortment of traditional firearms and wacky experimental tools for survival. Tommy guns are combined with deadly chainsaws, with upgrades like cans of spinach giving you superpowers for extra combat skills too. The cartoon twist on weapons and upgrades are there to help you deal with a variety of maniac bosses who show up during investigations, who are just as bombastic as you.

Wall-running, grappling hooks, double-jumping, and ways to destroy environments are just a few examples of how you can approach exploration and combat in this FPS. The near sandbox approach to Mouse: P.I. For Hire adds great replayability and creativity, easily making it one of the most fun-filled FPS titles coming out this year.

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