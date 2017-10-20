New Loot Crate Gives Away ‘Batman: The Telltale Series’

If you aren’t on board with a Loot Crate subscription yet, it seems like the Unite 2.0 crate for November is going to be a damn fine place to start. The value on this one will be through the roof – and a huge deal on Batman: The Telltale Series and its sequel The Enemy Within are a big reason why.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

The Unite 2.0 crate went on sale today and will include exclusive items from Overwatch, Power Rangers, Voltron: Legendary Defender and Justice League. So, there will be a lot of fan favorites in there, and we just got word that the Unite 2.0 crate will also include a code to download the ENTIRE first season of Batman: The Telltale Series. But that’s not all! There’s also a 25-percent discount on the new sequel Batman: The Enemy Within.

If you are unfamiliar, Batman: The Telltale Series and the sequel The Enemy Within are popular, episodic point-and-click adventure games in which you can take on the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne. A season pass to Season 1 will run you in the $20-$25 range depending on the platform, which covers the $15.99 cost of the single crate all by itself – and you’re getting a whole bunch of cool collectibles and a discount to Season 2 on top of it. Sound’s like a no brainer to me.

Head on over to Loot Crate to start a subscription with the Unite 2.0 crate. You could get a one month subscription for $15.99, or subscribe for additional months, get more crates, and save a few extra bucks on each one in the process. Plus, every subscriber has a chance to win a Mega Crate each month with over $1500 worth of high-end goodies.