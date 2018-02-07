Loot Crate’s Valentine’s Day Deal Includes Sweet ‘Zelda’ and ‘Black Panther’ Shirts

If you haven’t picked out a Valentine’s Day gift for your Player 2, you have two fantastic options to choose from right now despite the fact that time is quickly running out. The ThinkGeek Valentine’s Day sale is one of those options, and the Loot Crate 30% off deal with mystery bundle bonus is the other.

One look at the items and the ThinkGeek sale and you’ll know you hit the jackpot. However, if you want to give a gift that keeps on giving, then the Loot Crate deal is a better option. Right now you can save 30% off all of Loot Crate’s subscription boxes and score a “We Love You Bundle” with three mystery items when you use the code LOVEBUNDLE at checkout. The code can be applied to any new, reactivating, and upgrading subscription crate. The bundle is only available while supplies last. You can get started on a subscription right here.

Again, the 30% off deal and bonus We Love You Bundle can be applied to any of Loot Crate’s standard subscription crates, but just look at the sweet The Legend of Zelda shirt that’s coming in the February “Heroic” Loot Gaming crate! I mean, spoilers and everything but it seems like something worth mentioning if you’re planning to get this as a gift. The Heroic crate also includes items from Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time and Space Invaders, as well as three exclusive items and three fan favorite items.

The standard Loot Crate is another popular option. February’s theme is “Protect” and it will include items from Black Panther, Fallout, The Expanse, and Pacific Rim Uprising. As you can see from the image above, the exclusive Black Panther shirt in the crate is pretty awesome as well.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.