‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ Will Feature “A Different Interpretation of the Character”

Today, beloved German developer and publisher Daedalic Entertainment — who has made a name for itself over the years for its excellent adventure games — announced a brand-new game based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe, called The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. In development for PC and consoles, details on the game’s story and finer gameplay details are currently unavailable, but thanks to a new interview with PCGamesN, we now know a little bit more about the upcoming 2021 release.

More specifically, while speaking to the outlet, Daedalic Entertainment CEO Carsten Fichtelmann and head of business development Jonas Husges, revealed that for the game, the team is taking a bit of creative liberty, and won’t simply offer the same interpretation of the character that has been trotted out in the past.

When asked if Andry Serkis will play any part in the project, the aforementioned Husges had the following to say:

“It’s going to be a different interpretation of the character and the world, so even if it is Andy Serkis, it wouldn’t be the character from the movies. It would be him giving a different take. That’s why it’s not necessarily him. It could be someone else giving his or her interpretation.”

As you can see, it doesn’t sound like Daedalic is going to do anything too wild or unconventional, but it plans on separating itself from the movies and Serkis’ Gollum, which is probably for the better, though I’m sure some Lord of the Rings fans will be disappointed to hear this.

Elsewhere in the same interview, the above-mentioned pair revealed when the game takes place, why it decided to make a Gollum game, and much more. If you want, you can read all about it by clicking right here.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is poised to release sometime in 2021 via the PC and consoles. What consoles specifically, hasn’t been divulged, nor has when we can expect to hear more about the game.

