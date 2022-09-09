Lost Ark Players Get Free Loot Due to Long Maintenance Times

Lost Ark players are once again benefitting from a pretty tried and true guarantee when it comes to MMOs: if updates and instances of maintenance don't wrap up when the schedule says they will, players are probably getting compensated. Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games announced this week that players would be getting some free loot following the release of the September 7th update which was accompanied by "extended downtime and multiple delays" that pushed back the release of the update.

As is the case with any of these "we're sorry" gifts, the loot given away this time is nothing to turn your nose up at nor is it anything revolutionary. It consists of a couple of chests to open and some Pheon as well as a "Growth Support Pack" which comes with some more goodies inside. The full contents of this maintenance apology package can be seen below:

Lost Ark Apology Loot

Crystalline Aura 5 Day x1

Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir (14 days) x2

3 Battle Items Chest x3

Una's Tasks [Daily] +1 x3

Pheon x20

Growth Support Pack

Destruction Stone Selection Pouch x5

Guardian Stone Selection Pouch x12

Honing Shard Selection Chest x10

Amazon apologized more than once this week for the lengthy delay that brought the game offline for hours. That's not too uncommon when it comes to updates for the big online games like this, but again, players could at least be pretty certain they had something waiting for them once maintenance wrapped up.

"Unfortunately today's maintenance is facing an additional extension, requiring an additional 4 hours and an uptime of 9 PM PT / 6 AM CEST. In the case of maintenance finishing earlier than this, we will re-open servers as soon as possible," one of the apologies from the publisher said. "Thank you for your patience."

The update itself included some new features as well as plenty of fixes for different areas of the game, but no new raids or classes were released in this one. You can read through the full patch notes here.