Lost Ark Encourages Server Swaps With Free Loot

Lost Ark has officially launched after a brief delay pushed back the availability of the free-to-play version of the game, but as players might’ve expected with the launch of any new MMO, the servers are still pretty congested with everybody trying to hop into more active ones. Players have naturally considered switching over to a different server, but for those who purchased one of the game’s Founder’s Pack to get early access before the free-to-play launch, they’ve been hesitant to make the jump after having already redeemed their packs and included items. Smilegate is trying to incentivize those players to switch over by guaranteeing them the same loot in their Founder’s Pack again if they swap.

The post over on the Lost Ark site acknowledged the server problems and the unsurprising queues for people waiting to get into the game. It also addressed the concerns players had about switching servers and said there was a plan in place. That plan is to essentially guarantee players get another set of their Founder’s Pack items to be redeemed on a different server along with some extra Royal Crystals for the trouble.

“To help combat this and make exploring new servers a more reasonable choice, we will be granting ALL Founder’s Pack purchasers that redeem their pack by 12 PM PT (8 PM UTC) on Monday, February 14th an extra set of the exclusive items from the Founder’s Pack they redeemed (e.g., the Founder’s Exclusive Pet and Founder’s Title from the Bronze pack; see full list below) as well as some additional Royal Crystals for Silver, Gold, and Platinum Pack purchasers,” Smilegate said.

That full list can be found below to show what you’ll get as well as what’s not tradeable depending on which Founder’s Pack you purchased:

Bronze Pack

Founder’s Title

Founder’s Exclusive Pet (Untradeable)

Silver Pack

Founder’s Title

150 Royal Crystals

Founder’s Exclusive Pet (Untradeable)

Gold Pack

Founder’s Title

500 Royal Crystals

Founder’s Exclusive Pet (Untradeable)

Northern Lawmaker Skin (Untradeable)

Platinum Pack

Founder’s Title

1,000 Royal Crystals

Founder’s Exclusive Pet (Untradeable)

Northern Lawmaker Skin (Untradeable)

Founder’s Platinum Skin (Untradeable)

Founder’s Exclusive Mount (Untradeable)

Platinum Welcome Crate (Untradeable)

Founder’s Exclusive Wallpaper

Founder’s Exclusive Structure

Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest

Launch Limited Card Pack

This won’t affect those playing for free much since you didn’t purchase a Founder’s Pack, but it might help your experience if servers are less cluttered. Everyone’s at least getting some free Crystalline Aura for the delay complications, however, so every player at least gets something.