Lost Ark to Update Endgame Difficulty

The popular free-to-play video game Lost Ark is going to adjust the difficulty of a bunch of endgame content, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG announced this week. The exact details of what that looks like have not been revealed as of yet, but the expectation is that whatever changes that are in store will take place during the video game’s weekly update and therefore have official patch notes associated with them.

“Difficulty is a hot topic when it comes to Lost Ark’s endgame content,” a forum post from Lost Ark community manager Roxx reads in part, “and we’ve seen a lot of feedback around specific raids and dungeons that have left players feeling like they are more tedious than fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever updates are set for the Lost Ark endgame content, the following Guardian Raids and Abyss Dungeons are definitely going to see some kind of changes:

Guardian Raids

Vertus Nacrasena Flame Fox Yoho Tytalos Achates Alberhastic

Abyss Dungeons

Necromancer’s Origin Hall of the twisted Warlord Hilderbrandt Palace Sea of Indolence

The seemingly most important part of the forum post is the admission that a significant number of players appear to consider Lost Ark‘s endgame content “more tedious than fun.” Given that one of the main goals in any large-scale multiplayer video game like this is getting to and then experiencing the endgame content, it being considered tedious is a big problem. Rather than sticking around for a tedious endgame, it might encourage those players to spend their time elsewhere. So it’s not shocking that Lost Ark would want to update itself in order to appeal more to them.

As noted above, Lost Ark is set to update the aforementioned endgame content with its upcoming weekly update. The video game more generally is officially available for PC via Steam as a free-to-play title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lost Ark right here.

What do you think about Lost Ark so far? Are you interested to see what sort of changes are being made to the endgame content? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PCGamesN]