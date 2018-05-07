Lost’s Island Has Been Recreated As a Map In Far Cry 5 Arcade

While Far Cry 5 has an intriguing single player campaign and strong co-op support, most of its players have been taking advantage of its Arcade mode, in which they can let their creativity run wild as they put together their own levels complete with custom rules, objectives and more. And some players are taking their design game to the next level.

A couple of days ago, we posted a story about someone recreating the world of the Ready Player One film for the game, featuring the stacked trailers. Now we’re impressed yet again as a player by the name of Un-Break-Able has managed to put together the entire island from the TV show Lost into the game. And we mean a whole lot of that island.

He structured the level with the PlayStation 4, under the user name PSFREAK33. So if you have that version of Far Cry 5, you should be able to load and play this level any way you see fit. You simply need to look under “LOST TV Series” in the search bar.

As you can see in the video above, Un-Break-Able didn’t manage to build the entire island to scale, but they did a damn good job anyway. It has a number of references that fans of the show will easily spot, including Sun’s garden, the Dharma Initiative stations and several others.

There were some things that Un-Break-Able had to cut back on to get the island to work, mainly due to the limit on size and scale, but it’s still impressive. On top of that, they vow to continue building upon his creation with the help of future expansions that will become available within the game over the course of the year.

This is the latest of a long line of map recreations for the game and we can’t wait to see what other artists are able to conjure up. Now jump in and give this a try — and then see if J.J. Abrams wants to give it a go in co-op or something. (You’ve got his PSN name, right?)

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Its downloadable season pass is also available and will release content over the course of the year.