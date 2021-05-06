Judgment Sequel Entitled 'Lost Judgment' Leaks Prior to Reveal from Sega

✖

Sega and developer RGG Studio have been teasing for a few weeks that tomorrow, May 7, will be known as "Judgment Day". It is at this time that both companies plan to make an announcement related to Judgment, which is the spin-off game associated with the Yakuza franchise. Ahead of that formal reveal, however, it looks as though we have now learned what the day will have in store.

Leaked via the PlayStation Store today, a new game entitled Lost Judgment appeared on the marketplace. The game looks to be a sequel to the original title, which launched back in 2019, and will once again center around the main protagonist Yagami. As of this writing, there's not a lot else we know about the game's story or gameplay, but it will be launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year in September.

Lost Judgment deluxe early access out September 21st according to JP PSN. Looks like it'll be released on PS4/PS5 https://t.co/LV8dPH36RU — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 6, 2021

While a PlayStation release is now confirmed to be happening, it's quite likely that Lost Judgment will also be coming to Xbox platforms as well. In recent history, Sega and RGG Studio have been bringing most of its titles to Xbox as well, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon even being exclusive to next-gen hardware with Xbox Series X for a set period of time. The original Judgment also just came to Xbox Series X only a few weeks ago as well.

At this point in time, Sega has only gone as far as to show some brief clips of Lost Judgment in action. It's assumed that most of these pieces of footage that we have been shown are derived from the game's debut trailer, which should appear tomorrow. Be sure to also stay tuned to our coverage within the coming day as we'll be sure to bring you all of the official details on Lost Judgment once Sega formally announces the project.

Based on these initial pieces of info that have come about, how do you feel about Lost Judgment? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.