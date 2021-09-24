Lost Judgment Launch Trailer Released

After releasing in an early access format just a few days back, Sega and developer RGG Studio have today properly launched Lost Judgment around the world. The game, which is a sequel to 2019’s Judgment, takes place within the same world as RGG Studio’s Yakuza franchise. And to celebrate today’s launch, the studio has now also released a new trailer that gives prospective players a better idea of what the title will have in store.

The launch trailer for Lost Judgment, which you can find below, is much shorter compared to many of the other videos for the game that Sega has released over the course of 2021. The trailer primarily gives us a brief glimpse at the story that the game boasts while also highlighting a number of different characters that the main protagonist, Yagami, will meet across his journey. And as expected, the video is also packed full of a number of various action sequences, all of which are quite common in Lost Judgment.

“A tale of revenge reveals a tangled web of conspiracy involving several unlikely factions taking advantage of a broken law system. As victims pile up, Yagami must choose between defending the law or exacting justice,” says a description of Lost Judgment’s story provided by Sega. “Join street-fighting detective Yagami and his ex-yakuza partner, Kaito as they attempt to unravel a series of mysterious cases in the city of Ijincho, Yokohama.”

If you’re looking to pick up Lost Judgment for yourself today, you can pick it up for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. And if you’re looking for a more opinionated take on the game, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we’ll have a review going live in the near future.

How do you feel about Lost Judgment based on everything that has been shown of the title so far? And will you be playing it for yourself?