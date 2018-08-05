Lucah: Born of a Dream Release Date Revealed

Independent developer ‘melessthanthree’ has announced that its action-adventure game, Lucah: Born of a Dream, will release later this month on August 21 via the PC and Mac.

And to accompany the announcement, melessthanthree has also released a brand-new trailer introducing players to the game’s premise and showcasing a little bit of its deep combat system and hand-animated, nightmarish monsters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Lucah is an action-adventure game that blends together elements of survival-horror, role-playing, and character-action games, and that explores themes of dreaming, wrath, and sorrow.

A former and successful Kickstarter title, Lucah first caught my attention thanks to its stylized look that not only is striking, but manages to look even better in its hectic action. Plus, I have soft spot for games that makes for awesome gifs.

At the moment, it is unclear if there is any plan to release the game on any console platform, such as the Nintendo Switch, where smaller independent games have found great success. Presumably, console ports may come down to how well the game does initially on PC and Mac.

What’s also unclear is how much Lucah will cost when it releases, though it will surely be at a budget-friendly price-point.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from melessthanthree itself. And as always, feel free to hit the comments, and let us know your thoughts, opinions, and hot-takes.

Lucah, The Marked Child, is cursed to have their inner demons manifest as nightmarish monsters anywhere they go. Using their magical powers, Lucah must traverse the hellish realm of their dreams, endure the nightmare onslaught, and lift the curse in a quest for purification.

Master a deep combat system that blends ranged- and melee-based styles with character progression and customization. Explore an atmospheric hellscape of repressed memories and unspeakable feelings, complete with towns and NPCs. Lay waste to the Nightmares in a kinetic flurry of beautiful violence to seize your salvation.

Lovingly hand-animated monsters and effects thrash the screen with fury and emotion. A haunting soundscape by electronic artist Nicolo Telesca binds Lucah together into a singular experience of self-discovery through struggle.