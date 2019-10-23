Luigi’s Mansion 3 Shows Off Even More of Its Multiplayer ScreamPark Mode

The release of Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch is fast approaching, and while it seems like Nintendo’s already let all of the various cats out of their respective bags in regards to the video game’s features, the company is still showing off new footage of those features on the regular. Case in point? A new 13-minute gameplay video all about the game’s ScreamPark multiplayer mode.

ScreamPark, for those not aware, is a multiplayer minigame mode where Team Luigi faces off against Team Gooigi. Up to eight players can play the new mode on a single Nintendo Switch, though they will of course all need their own controllers. Here’s how Nintendo describes three minigames included in ScreamPark on its website:

Coin Floating

“The team to collect the most coins wins. Don’t pop your floaty on the mines falling from above or you’ll drop all your coins!”

Ghost Hunt

“Defeat ghosts to earn points! Some ghouls are worth more than others. Is that a special specter hiding in the gravestones?”

Cannon Barrage

“Work together to collect cannonballs, load and fire the cannon, and steal another player’s cannonball using the Suction Shot!”

Here’s how Nintendo describes Luigi’s Mansion 3:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on October 31st, and will cost $59.99 at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title here.