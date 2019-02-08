‘Luigi’s Mansion,’ ‘Animal Crossing’ Nintendo Switch Release Dates Leak

The Nintendo leaks have commenced once more, this time for the highly anticipated arrive of Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch in addition to a date for when Luigi’s Mansion will allegedly arrive.

The latest leak comes courtesy of a British retailer called Base and thanks to Demon Gaming, we were able to take a few quick screenshots of the listings before they are inevitably taken back down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Animal Crossing was first announced back in September of last year and Nintendo fans went wild when they saw the very first teaser for the game. Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched there were two IPs that seemed to have the most impassioned fans: Super Smash Bros. and Animal Crossing. We’ve already gotten our hands on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch and now it’s time for the latter to make its appearance.

According to both listings above, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is set to arrive on July 19th, with Animal Crossing allegedly following soon after on September 13, 2019. Until Nintendo themselves make the official announcement however, take all leaks with a grain of salt. Mistakes happen, placeholders go live, and clerical errors are in fact a thing.

If both dates prove to be true however, Summer is about to get a lot more hyped for Switch owners. Nintendo describes the new Animal Crossing as “A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series – the first since Animal Crossing: New Leaf debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 – is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on Nintendo Switch.”

And the Luigi’s Mansion reveal received a lot of love as well. This game has been getting some good traction lately with the 3DS version of the original GameCube title having arrived on October 12 last year, not to mention the arcade game that’s becoming a real draw in various locations. So a Switch sequel just makes sense at this point.

Hopefully with the leak continuing to spread, Nintendo will make an official announcement soon. February Nintendo Direct, anyone?