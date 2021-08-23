Lupin the 3rd Tabletop RPG Announced

✖

Magnetic Press has announced that they are developing a tabletop roleplaying game based on the popular Lupin the 3rd franchise. The comics and tabletop publisher has announced that it has entered into a partnership with TMS Entertainment to publish a roleplaying game based on Lupin the 3rd, as well as a coffee artbook. The roleplaying game will use the "Magnetic Variant (D6MV) ruleset popularized by the original Star Wars and Ghostbusters franchises. More details will be announced in October during Lupin the 3rd's 50th anniversary celebration.

Lupin the 3rd is a popular Japanese manga and anime franchise created by Monkey Punch. The title character is considered the world's greatest thief and the series follows his globe-trotting escapades. Lupin the 3rd is one of Japan's most popular franchises - the thief has starred in several movies and multiple anime series, as well as multiple manga runs. As part of the franchise's 50th anniversary, Lupin will appear in another anime series that will air later this year.

According to Magnetic Press, their new tabletop roleplaying game will give players an opportunity to participate in fast-paced adventures and master-thief heists set around the globe, with a unique open-world quest system filled with rewards and challenges reminiscent of both collectible card games and video game RPGs.

“As a lifelong anime fan, Lupin the 3rd has always been a standout favorite,” said Mike Kennedy, Founder and Publisher of Magnetic Press. “The charm, wit, and thrills of that entire series, from Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro to the latest Lupin III: The First, have transcended the test of time to become an evergreen of fun entertainment. We’re excited to not only capture that storied history in a beautiful Anniversary Coffee Table book, but to offer a doorway into that universe through a new tabletop RPG.”

Magnetic Press just announced that they were branching into the world of tabletop roleplaying games with a brand new imprint called Magnetic Press Play. Their first game is a tabletop adaptation of the Image series Carbon Grey.

More details about the Lupin the 3rd tabletop RPG will be announced in October.